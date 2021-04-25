Furucombo Market Capitalization Achieves $9.02 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $9.02 million and $1.70 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00271893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.22 or 0.01038332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,817.41 or 1.00204077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00640457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.