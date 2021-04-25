Fuse Network Price Hits $0.21 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $1.33 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00271424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.87 or 0.01046157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00657637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.15 or 1.00146784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

