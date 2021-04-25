FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Issued By KeyCorp

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

USAP stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

