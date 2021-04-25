FY2025 EPS Estimates for EnQuest PLC Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EnQuest in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.32. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

