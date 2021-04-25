FY2025 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Cut by KeyCorp

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

FE stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

