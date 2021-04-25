Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Gaia reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In other news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 47,622 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.53 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

