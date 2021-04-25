Gala Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $154.15 million and $345,336.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

