Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

