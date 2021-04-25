GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $32.10 million and $1.14 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00456551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002686 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

