Gameswap (GSWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.58 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $12.58 million and $437,341.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.