Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $141.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

