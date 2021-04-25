Gatechain Token Hits Market Cap of $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00064248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.99 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.64 or 0.07649593 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

