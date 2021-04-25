Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 300,216 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300,216 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $557,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

