GCN Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $35.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $186,745.03 and $35.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.00455154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

