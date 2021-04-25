Geeq (GEEQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $345,575.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $345,575.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

