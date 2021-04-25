General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

