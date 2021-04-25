General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 3.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in General Electric were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

General Electric stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

