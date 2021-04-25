Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $1.04 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001886 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.48 or 0.01037569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00656959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,720.07 or 0.99657584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

