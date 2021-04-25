Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.97 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $26.97 million and $2.46 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $6.09 or 0.00012766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00064248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.99 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.64 or 0.07649593 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.