GenesisX Hits Market Capitalization of $169,268.47 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 46.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 233.5% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $169,268.47 and approximately $16,121.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 117.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,410,144 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.