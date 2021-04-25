Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,372. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.