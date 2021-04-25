Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

