Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:GPC opened at $122.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $123.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

