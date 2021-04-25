GeoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $12,418.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00461748 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.44 or 1.00107346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.