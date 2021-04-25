GHOST Hits Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. GHOST has a market cap of $6.09 million and $407,407.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GHOST coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GHOST

GHOST is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

