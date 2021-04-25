Giant Hits Market Capitalization of $60,049.17 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 69.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Giant has a total market cap of $60,049.17 and $111.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.