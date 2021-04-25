Gifto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.58 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $52.69 million and approximately $34.58 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00064021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00723062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00094676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.93 or 0.07617691 BTC.

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

