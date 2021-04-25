Gifto Price Tops $0.0660 (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $50.86 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

