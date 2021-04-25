Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $261.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

