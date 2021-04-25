Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.