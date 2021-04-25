Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,048 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

