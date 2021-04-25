Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce $42.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.51 million and the highest is $47.44 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $206.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.72 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $495.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

