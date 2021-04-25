Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Global Payments by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $216.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.28 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

