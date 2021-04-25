Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,509,000 after buying an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.28 and a 12 month high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.