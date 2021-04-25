Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 5,154.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,962.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT opened at $63.27 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $74.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

