GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $882,149.87

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $882,149.87 and $434.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,942.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.36 or 0.04690502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00454683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.39 or 0.01548619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.00709014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00480336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00059456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00405644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004404 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

