GMB Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded 260% higher against the U.S. dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $931,246.92 and $103.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

GMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

