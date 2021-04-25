Gnosis Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $174.56 or 0.00352530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $262.64 million and $1.71 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

