Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,933.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $49,964.62 and $3,933.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 118.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.01049234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,830.12 or 0.99598522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.