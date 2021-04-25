GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $376,568.64 and $45.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006443 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

