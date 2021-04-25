GoldMint Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $432,913.11 and $3,249.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00707223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.91 or 0.07829461 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

