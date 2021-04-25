Golem (GLM) Trading 29.5% Lower This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $337.79 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

