Goose Finance Price Tops $14.66 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.66 or 0.00029639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,755,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,213 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.