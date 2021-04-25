Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Goosehead Insurance worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $211,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $105.97 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

