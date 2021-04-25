Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Achieves Market Cap of $5.14 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

