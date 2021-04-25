Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,506 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.