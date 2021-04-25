Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 15,825 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 352.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,338.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.