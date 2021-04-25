Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 35,960 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 236.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

