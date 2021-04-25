Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

