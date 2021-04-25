Graft (GRFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $604,392.02

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $604,392.02 and $9,247.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.00740541 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 351.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

